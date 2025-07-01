Kidnappers free Madeiran man in South Africa

The Madeiran emigrant from Ponta do Sol was left early this morning, before six in the morning, near his home.

As JM reported on June 12, when the kidnapping became known, José Manuel do Rosário Ramos is 62 years old and is from Ponta do Sol.

The man was abducted the night before, June 11, as he arrived at his home in the suburb of Oakdene.

The emigrant is linked to commerce and suffers from diabetes, which increased the concerns of family and friends.

JM knows that José Manuel do Rosário Ramos was left by his kidnappers on the street, on a freezing morning during the harsh South African winter. It is also known that the emigrant was not rescued by the police, but rather released by his kidnappers in a case that still has many unknown details.

At this time, the health status of the victim of yet another act of criminality that is sweeping the country has not yet been revealed.

From Jornal Madeira

