Three planes diverted to Porto Santo

Three aircraft, one from Binter and two from easyjet, diverted to Porto Santo Airport this morning after failing to land in Madeira.

Bad weather is once again affecting airport operations this Tuesday. The Binter flight from Porto Santo, as well as two easyjet flights from Lyon and London, after being in the sky fir a while, ended up having to land at the airport on the golden island.

There are also 10 cancelled flights, including departures and arrivals. Namely, the Iberia flight that was due to leave Madeira at 10:35 am for Madrid and the various Enter Air flights, including departures and arrivals to cities in Poland – Wrocław, Warsaw, Katowice and Poznań.

The 11:10 Air Horizont flight to Bilbao was also cancelled.

The maximum gust recorded this Tuesday, July 1, was 73km/h, however, in the last hour, the maximum wind of 64km/h was recorded at the Madeira Airport meteorological station.

Ryanair from London Stansted is trying to land the moment after one aborted landing.

From Diário Notícias

