The Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters were in the Estreito de Câmara de Lobos this afternoon, together with EMIR, to transport a woman with suspected COVID-19 to the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital.

As it was possible to ascertain, the woman works in a commercial area and will have had contact with one of the people who tested positive in the parish of Câmara de Lobos.

From Diário Notícias