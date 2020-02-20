Suspected cases of Coronavirus in Madeira, which, according to Pedro Ramos, regional secretary of Health, the island has already counted three situations (one from Thailand and two from China), the Socialist Party MEP, Sara Cerdas said, this afternoon, in Brussels, that “it is serious” that they may not have been reported to the national health authorities (Directorate-General for Health).

It should be noted that the doctor, who is chairman of the Health Working Group in the European Parliament, has been working on the strategy and contingency plan in the old continent.

Although the regional health service is autonomous, the Coronavirus is an international health problem that requires this type of procedure.

From Diário Notícias