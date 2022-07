The Association of Amateur Astronomers of Madeira promotes this Saturday, July 23, a session of star observation. The initiative takes place between 9:30 pm and 12:30 am at Casa do Areeiro, in the Ecological Park of Funchal.

Entitled ‘A stroll through the summer stars’, the session is open to the general public, with the equipment made available free of charge by astronomers from Madeira.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...