CHERRY FESTIVAL: JARDIM DA SERRA BETS ON REGIONAL ARTISTS

On the 17th and 18th of June, Jardim da Serra celebrates the traditional ‘Cherry Festival’. In this year’s edition, Madeira’s newest parish makes a strong bet on regional artists.

On Saturday, the Cherry Tournament takes place before the party, starting at 9:00. The official opening of the festivities is scheduled for 14:00, followed by the ‘Cherry Problem Lecture’, with engineer Aurélia Sena and professor Dr. Manuel Neto. At 16:00 there will be a demonstration of sweets.

In the late afternoon, from 7:30 pm, music will be performed by artists Beatriz Abrunhosa, Atlantic Vibes and Galáxia. At 23:00, the 4 Litro will take the stage for a humorous moment. The night ends with the sound of DJ Ameriko Nunez.

On Sunday, the traditional cherry pie can be tasted from 10:00 am. At 11:00 am, the Tuna Sénio Casa do Povo from Câmara de Lobos will perform, followed by the Folklore Groups from Gaula, Serra de Água, Santa Cruz, Quinta Grande and the Traditional Dance and Song Group from the Casa do Povo in Água de Pena . The ethnographic parade starts at 16:30.

The President of the Regional Government and other entities will speak at 17:30. Once again, regional artists take the stage, this time João Quintino, D’Repente and Paulo Costa, between 18:30 and 22:30.

