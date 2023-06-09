CANIÇO CALLS FOR MORE POLICING TO CURB INSECURITY

On the day that Caniço marks the 18th anniversary of its elevation to city status, the president of the Parish Council, Milton Teixeira, calls for a greater police presence in the locality to avoid the increase in insecurity that is beginning to be felt.

Another problem that needs to be tackled, with the support of the Regional Government, relates to the difficulties with the flow of traffic towards Funchal, in the morning. (a big problem that needs looking at)

The mayor warns that more and more people are looking to take up residence in Caniço and that this problem must be resolved.

Also there is discussion about the new police station in Santa Cruz, and why the city of Caniço has no police station, being the most populated area outside of Funchal.

From Jornal Madeira

