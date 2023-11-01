Cruise Ships and Sail Boats Brighten Funchal Port

Today, at the Port of Funchal, two cruise ships are moored: the ‘Carnival Pride’ and the ‘Ventura’, which grace this port on two calls lasting more than six hours.

‘Ventura’, from Southampton, arrived in Funchal at 7am this Wednesday, All Saints’ Day. She has a scheduled departure at 5pm, continuing her journey to La Palma.

The ship ‘Carnival Pride’, according to information published on the APRAM – Portos da Madeira website, arrived at 11 am and departed at 7 pm, however, it was not possible to determine its origin and the next destination of this stopover cruise.

The sailboat ‘Sea Cloud Spirit’ also does not go unnoticed in the Funchal bay, having been moored here since Wednesday, with departure only taking place on November 3rd.

Christian Radich is also in the port of Funchal which arrived yesterday.

Photos by Luís Fernandes.

