AUTHORS OF ‘AMOR’ ARE RETURNING WITH A NEW WORK: ‘GUARDIÃO DE BALEIAS’

On November 4th, at 7 pm, the Madeira Whale Museum will host the launch of the second book by Leda Pestana and Alberto Vale, entitled ‘ Guardian of Whales’ (Guardião de Baleias).

The authors of ‘Amor’ are back with a new work , this time inspired by a real story whose main setting is the village of Caniçal, in Madeira.

In addition to the author and illustrator, Ana Nóbrega, director of the Whale Museum, Andreia Baptista, reading mediator, and Carlos Diogo, from the publisher Cadmus, will also be present. The session will feature an oral narration of the story by the book’s author herself, followed by a presentation of the work and an autograph session. The public will be able to purchase the book first hand, as sales will be ensured on site by FNAC.

Nelio with the first book Amor.

This story will also be adapted into a play by Associação Contigo Teatro, which will bring ‘O Rapaz da Baleia Morta’ to the stage , with drama and direction by Peter Cann. The play is on stage between October 26th and November 5th at Teatro Municipal Baltazar Dias, in Funchal, and on November 10th and 11th at Forum Machico.

Finally, the initiative will have the support of several partners: FNAC, Cadmus, Machico City Council, Madeira Whale Museum, Caniçal Parish Council, Esound, Sparkle Moments, Graça Reis – Florista, Sonhos à Medida, Planeta das Festas by Nádia, Sociedade Vinícola de Palmela, Doce Satisfação, Atelier Emília Luz, Munchies Bar & Restaurante and Cantinho Doce.

