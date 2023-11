The Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA) issued, this afternoon, a yellow warning for maritime unrest, covering the north coast of the island of Madeira and the island of Porto Santo.

According to that organization, in both situations, the warning is valid between 3 am on November 3rd and 6 am on November 4th. Northwest waves of 4 to 5 meters are expected.

From Diário Notícias

