Uncertain number of Madeirans affected in Jersey by bad weather

Storm Ciarán is already causing a lot of damage in Europe, mainly in France and England. As England is a country known for its large Madeiran community, mostly residing in Jersey, DIÁRIO questioned the mayor of the capital, Saint Helier, who is visiting the Region, about the impact of the situation on the ground.

Simon Crowcroft declined to comment on the matter because he says he has no information about the damage caused to the community. A member of the delegation told DIÁRIO that several families are homeless and have already been transferred to a safe location. However, it cannot determine or differentiate whether they are from Madeira. He also mentioned that they are always in contact with the authorities.

The mayor of the city of Saint Helier, Simon Crowcroft, is visiting Madeira and is monitoring developments in the situation with the Jersey authorities.

According to what we learned, some families in the Madeiran community on the island of Guernsey also suffered damage to their homes due to Storm Ciarán.

Several emigrants reported various situations, such as roofs that flew off, windows that shattered and fences damaged.

Schools and various services remain closed, as well as Guernsey airport.

From Diário Notícias

