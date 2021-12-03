WITHDRAWAL OF ATM AT CAMPANÁRIO GENERATES REVOLT

The withdrawal of the Caixa Multibanco from the headquarters of the Campanário Sports Association is generating an uproar in the locality.

As of the 31st of this month, the ATM will no longer be accessible, causing inconvenience to the population of Campanário, who will have “only with an ATM at the Campanário service station”, as can be read in a statement sent by AD do Campanário, where Luís Drummond, president of the Association, was critical of the unilateral termination by BPI.

“This irreversible decision will leave the population of Campanário (about 5000 inhabitants) and the eastern part of Ribeira Brava (Upper areas of São Paulo and São João, and the western part of Quinta Grande (Vera Cruz) to access the express road preferably by the Campanário) only with an ATM at the Campanário service station. After the closure of the Banco Espírito Santo do Campanário branch, and the withdrawal of the ATM from the Campanário Civic Center building, it is now up to the Campanário Centrum Club, located next to the node of the Campanário expressway, and for this reason, with a strategic positioning, to be poorer in the services it provided to the surrounding community”, can be read in the communiqué, which criticized the decision.

“The situation is difficult to understand, as almost every week this box is confirmed to be carried by the replacement company, being much sought after by those who pass by”, it can be read.

According to Luís Drumond, president of Associação Desportiva do Campanário, these closures, even if supported by economic viability, demonstrate the voracity of the Bank in general and the apathy of the Governing power, especially the central one, as these institutions increasingly Of course, they contain unprofitable and more peripheral branches and ATMs, making a strong contribution to the growing difficulty of peripheral and less dense populations.

This seems to be happening everywhere, we have lost three in Caniço de Baixo now, so the only place here is the petrol station by the motorway.

