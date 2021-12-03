79 new cases 79 recovered this Friday

There are currently 79 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection reported in RAM, with only one being imported.

There are still another 79 recovered, and the Region has 776 active cases, of which 52 are imported and 724 are of local transmission.

 

