MADEIRAN MASTER CHOCOLATIER ON BOARD THE MSC ‘GRANDIOSA’

Jonas Freitas is 28 years old, born in the parish of Caniço, municipality of Santa Cruz, and joined MSC, as a master chocolate maker, in 2018. This, after having had the experience of emigration.

The master chocolate maker highlights the positive aspects of his profession and listed the destinations he has visited over these five years of activity. From the Caribbean to Japan.

He started studying at Escola Atlântico and assumes he will be happy on this trip.

Remember that the MSC ‘Grandiosa’ makes its inaugural call in Funchal today.

