ALBUQUERQUE CHANGES HALF OF THE GOVERNMENT

Four days after the elections, Miguel Albuquerque closes the new government with two fewer secretariats. Four government officials leave (Rita Andrade, Susana Prada, Teófilo Cunha and Humberto Vasconcelos) and two new secretaries enter: Rafaela Fernandes takes on the Agriculture and Environment portfolios and Ana Sousa takes on Social Inclusion and Youth.

CDS holds Parliament, but loses a secretariat. Rui Barreto maintains Economy and adds Sea and Fisheries. José Prada and Rubina Leal remain ‘deputies’ of the Assembly. José Luís Nunes dismisses ALRAM and suspends his mandate. Changes take Rafael Carvalho and Vera Duarte to Parliament.

