The Port of Funchal has a ‘full house’ this Tuesday morning, with the presence of the three giants of the seas ‘MSC Divina’, ‘Mein Schiff 1’ and ‘Aida Stella’.

At anchor are the Club Med 2 and the sailboat Christian Radich.

According to the dock reservations, from APRAM – Portos da Madeira, the MSC leaves at 4pm, the Aida Stella at 8pm and the Mein Schiff at the end of the night.

From Jornal Madeira

