“PAN does well to listen to the population” about the Curral Cable Car

In view of the press conference, held yesterday by the PAN, the president of the Regional Government, Miguel Albuquerque, highlighted this morning that the party, which has a parliamentary influence agreement with the PSD/CDS coalition, does well to listen to the population about the work on the Curral Cable Car.

The government official reaffirmed that what was agreed in the parliamentary advocacy framework was that the PAN would carry out an evaluation of the project. In this sense, he clarified that Mónica Freitas is in accordance with the assessment she is making, with an “important detail” which is listening to the population of Jardim da Serra and Curral das Freiras”, as she considers it important “ people to be heard to know whether they want the project or not”.

Miguel Albuquerque also said that he does not see that the Curral das Freiras cable car can be stopped, nor that there are problems with the project.

Finally, the leader of the executive stressed that this situation surrounding this issue does not cause any instability in the Government or the coalition. “Early elections? That’s what they wanted. There is no instability at all. We agree,” he stressed.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...