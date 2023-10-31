72 more new residences for young people in Funchal

The Regional Government will build another 72 new homes for young people who want to live in the center of Funchal.

The ‘Living Studios 31 de Janeiro’ project is aimed at young single or married people, displaced students, foreign students, teachers and researchers, and will add another 88 beds, distributed across accommodation units with different types, such as simple rooms (48) , double rooms (12) and studios with kitchenettes (12).

The project, which should be completed by the end of 2026, will involve an investment of around 7 million euros, which will be carried out with PATRIRAM’s own resources.

“It is a project of great importance, because there is a lack of spaces like this in the city. Units with these characteristics make the city more dynamic and allow us to supply beds that are in short supply”, highlighted Duarte Moniz, president of PATRIRAM.

It should also be noted that the new building, which will be located on Rua 31 de Janeiro, also has space for the installation of services and 14 parking spaces in the basement. Study rooms, common kitchens, a laundry room, dining room, gym and a social lounge will be built on the first floor. All accommodation units will be located on the 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th floors. And finally, on the roof, the project envisages the construction of a maintenance track, a sports court, an outdoor kitchen and an outdoor dining space.

From Diário Notícias

