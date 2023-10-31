IPMA issues yellow warning for maritime unrest in Madeira and Porto Santo

The North Coast and Porto Santo will be under yellow warning, from 9pm this Thursday, 2nd November and 3pm on Friday, 3rd November, due to maritime unrest.

The warning, issued by the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA), states that on the North Coast the waves will be from the northwest and could reach 4/5 meters. In Porto Santo, the waves will be from the northwest with 4 to 5 meters.

As already reported by DIÁRIO, the Ciarán depression will pass through Madeira and its effects will be felt through increased maritime unrest.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...