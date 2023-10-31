September surpasses the barrier of one million overnight stays in Madeira for the first time

The month of September surpassed, for the first time, the barrier of one million overnight stays in tourist accommodation in Madeira, as happened in July and August 2023.

According to the first data for the region’s tourist accommodation sector, referring to the month of September 2023, released this Tuesday by the Regional Statistics Directorate, it is estimated that 192.6 thousand guests will enter, generating 1,040.9 thousand overnight stays, translating year-on-year variations of +14.1% and +9.4%, respectively.

Compared to the same pre-pandemic period – September 2019 – there were, in the same order, increases of 49.2% and 33.8%. The most notable fact is that, for the first time in September, the barrier of one million overnight stays was surpassed, a fact that had already happened in July and August.

From January to September this year, overnight stays were around 8.4 million, +15.3% compared to the same period in 2022.

