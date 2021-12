Madeira registers this Friday, December 3rd, four more deaths associated with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

In a statement, the Regional Department of Health and Civil Protection communicates the death of four patients, all with associated comorbidities.

Among the victims are three men aged 88, 84 and 60 years old and a woman aged 77 years.

To date, the Region now accounts for a total of 112 deaths associated with the disease.

From Diário Notícias

