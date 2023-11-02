Connection between Quebradas and Amparo will reduce 10% of traffic on VR1

The new connection that will appear between Quebradas and Amparo should reduce traffic on the Via Rápida (VR1) by 10%.

According to the traffic studies prepared, this new connection between the Quebradas exit (where the new Hospital is located) and the Esmeraldo exit (where the Regional Civil Engineering Laboratory is located) thus reduces some constraints on this section from VR1.

The information was revealed by the president of the Regional Government, Miguel Albuquerque, who today visited the construction works of the tunnels that will allow this new connection.

The works began this week and are being carried out by the group Tecnovia – Madeira, Sociedade de Empreitadas, SA / AFAVIAS – Engenharia e Construções, SA, for the contractual price of 22.8 million + VAT and for a period of 24 months.

Albuquerque recalled that the new connection is part of the development plan that the Regional Government has for the Santa Rita area, where the new Central and University Hospital of Madeira is being built, therefore requiring “to take into account new accessibility that will be important for this centrality”.

The executive considers it essential to plan alternative accessibility, which will ease the pressure on VR1. In addition to this new connection, the Regional Government intends to intervene, soon, in two road junctions, in Cancela and Santo António. The creation of an alternative corridor to VR1 is also being studied, in order to allow a new connection that crosses the city of Funchal, without the need to use the Expressway.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...