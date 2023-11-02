IPMA issues orange warning for maritime unrest on Sunday

The Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA) issued, this evening, yellow and orange warnings for maritime unrest, covering the north coast of the island of Madeira and the island of Porto Santo.

According to that organization, in both situations, the yellow warning begins this Friday, at three in the morning, lasting until 6 am on November 4th (Saturday).

Subsequently, on November 5th (Sunday), there is a new yellow warning, between midnight and three in the morning, at which time the warning increases to orange, persisting until 6pm that same day, where it is expected “northwest waves measuring 5 to 7 meters, reaching a maximum height of 12 meters”.

This maritime unrest is a consequence of the influence of the Domingos depression in the Madeira Archipelago.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...