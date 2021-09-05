28 new cases of positive contagion were detected in the Autonomous Region of Madeira, between Saturday and Sunday, according to the usual daily bulletin, issued today by the Regional Health Department.

There are eight imported cases, seven from the United Kingdom and one from Ireland, in addition to 20 cases of local transmission.

With these new cases, the Region now counts 11,387 confirmed cases of covid-19.

There are now 18 more recovered cases to report, so RAM now counts 11,124 recovered cases.

The number of deaths associated with covid-19 remains at 75.

There are 188 active cases, of which 39 are imported cases and 149 are of local transmission.

Regarding the isolation of active cases, it should be noted that 7 people are hospitalized at Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital, six in Polyvalent Units and one in the Intensive Care Unit dedicated to covid-19, while 23 people are in isolation in a dedicated hotel unit, the rest remaining in their own accommodation.