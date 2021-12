According to the Regional Directorate of Health, Madeira registered 120 new cases of covid-19. These are four imported cases and 116 cases of local transmission.

The Region now accounts for 14,303 confirmed cases of the disease.

There are currently 806 active cases, 35 of which are hospitalized at Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital (34 in Polyvalent Units and one in the Intensive Care Unit.

There are also 89 more recovered cases to report, so the RAM now counts 13,383 recovered cases of the disease.

