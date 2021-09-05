From Dentist in Hungary to Digital Nomad in MadeiraTobi Hughes5th September 20210 viewsMadeira News0 Comments0 views 0 Great story from this young man who gave up his job as a dentist and has become a Digital Nomad in Madeira, sharing his other passion of videos and editing. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related