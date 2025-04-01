Madeira with yellow warnings

The IPMA has placed the Madeira archipelago under a yellow warning for rough seas, precipitation and wind, this Wednesday and Thursday.

Waves from the northwest, measuring 4 to 4.5 meters, are expected these days. The warning for rough seas is in effect between 9:00 am on Wednesday and 3:00 pm on Thursday.

The yellow warning for rain, sometimes heavy, is in effect for the early hours of Thursday, the 3rd, between midnight and 6:00 am.

Regarding the wind, from the west quadrant, with gusts of up to 80 km/h, especially in the extreme east and west of Madeira Island, the yellow warning is in force between midnight on Thursday and 6:00 pm.

