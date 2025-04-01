Levada do Furado closed on Thursday for maintenance

This Thursday, April 3rd, the pedestrian route along Levada do Furado (PR 10), which connects Ribeiro Frio to Portela, and one of the most popular classified pedestrian routes, will be closed.

The reason for this closure is related to the need to carry out maintenance work on the aforementioned trail, “which is incompatible with the passage of people”, says the Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation (IFCN), in a note sent to the press.

As DIÁRIO reported two weeks ago, some of the structures on this route, such as balconies and crossing areas, were damaged, partly due to the bad weather that has recently been affecting the region. The work to be carried out on Thursday should correct these ‘faults’.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...