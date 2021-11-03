CHRISTMAS FESTIVITIES CONTINUE, BUT “PANDEMIC IS NOT OVER”

For now, Christmas in the Region is still not at risk, due to the increase in covid-19 cases in recent days.

This was said by Miguel Albuquerque, in statements on the sidelines of his visit to the Region’s stand at the Web Summit. “Christmas is not in danger so far.

We are monitoring the situation, but this is very complicated, because it results from the progressive relaxation of restrictive measures”, he said, pointing out that “the end of the year will exist, but the Christmas market night traditionally held on the 23rd is still being thought”, to see how it can be made as the pandemic situation evolves.

It is in this sense that the government once again called for vaccination with the third dose and for the maintenance of health care.

“The pandemic is not over. These cases that we had are an expected rise, especially as measures have been relaxed, so at this moment we have to be careful”, he concluded.

From Jornal Madeira

