No Changes for Tourists

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

Things are still very unclear, and more clarification is needed in some areas, but thanks to Elizabeth who let me know that there seems to be no changes for tourists at the moment.

So no need for panic, or holiday cancellations.

As a tourist visiting the island nothing has changed and you only need to fill out the form on  www.madeirasafe.com

You can find all the information for entry here. https://www.visitmadeira.pt/en-gb/useful-info/corona-virus-(covid-19)/information-covid-19

Hopefully there should be some more news about this later, so I will let you know through the blog.

Previous ArticleFriday Foto
Next ArticleNEW MEASURES AGAINST COVID-19 ARE ALREADY PUBLISHED IN JORAM
Tobi Hughes

3 Responses

  1. So as a tourist who’s arriving on the 28th and who has booked golf, I don’t need an antigen test for the club or the restaurant but locals do. Is that right? Sounds a bit farcical.

    Reply

  2. No changes at the moment for tourists! In the near future what might happen? Tourists need clarity for when they might come!
    After all the problems of the airports, flying and getting there and back, what do we look forward to-masks everywhere?
    Besides wearing them in shops and on buses, we have to wear them in the open air in the heat? To enter shops we have to present either a covid pass or take a test. What about restaurants and tourist attractions? What about rules in hotels, lying by the pool or even walking around, what will happen there? Such restrictions do not go with an enjoyable holiday. Will they bring back curfews and closures?
    Madeira seems to be 90% + vaccinated so the main dangers are to the unvaccinated themselves and they must be willing to accept them by their non vaccination. Tourists cannot be really blamed for the surge of cases. ( about 5-10 per day picked up at airport and quarantined, compared to 50+ local cases. Are they mainly in the younger age group?). What will Christmas be like?
    I cannot see the point of coming to Madeira for a HOLIDAY until things improve and enjoyment is back on the menu!
    It will cripple the economy in the meantime. I feel sorry for the Madeirans and their day to day life.

    Reply

    1. It’s been announced that boosters are now showing on the NHS app for England. I’ve just checked mine and it’s there. Not relevant for Madeira at the moment but who knows in the future. Scotland, Wales and NI have not yet followed suit.

      Reply

I encourage you to leave comments, I read every single one.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© 2021 Madeira Island News | Privacy Policy
%d bloggers like this: