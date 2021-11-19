NEW MEASURES AGAINST COVID-19 ARE ALREADY PUBLISHED IN JORAM

The Regional Government’s resolution declaring the contingency situation in the Autonomous Region of Madeira was published yesterday in JORAM, and is in effect from zero hours this Saturday until 23:59 on December 15th.

In the official document, and in addition to the mandatory use of the mask for citizens over six years of age, vaccination is recommended from 12 years of age onwards. The text reads that the government decided to “recommend massive testing of the local population and visitors, every seven days, by carrying out the TRAg test for screening for SARS-CoV-2 infection, together with the presentation of a Certificate Digital Covid”, for various services and commercial spaces. Among the various measures, it is also stated that public and private sector workers from various sectors must be tested weekly and carry a vaccination certificate.

The content of the Regional Government resolution can be consulted at this link https://joram.madeira.gov.pt/joram/1serie/Ano%20de%202021/ISerie-210-2021-11-19sup2.pdf

