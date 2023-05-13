Aguardente for Poncha

Anyone wanting to buy Aguardente to make poncha at home, (please don’t by the ready made crap) if you have a case to check in then buy it on the island as you will save yourself about 8-9 euros per bottle on the airport price.

The popular brand below you can pick up in the supermarkets for arounf 14-15 euros a bottle.

If you only have a carry on case, and want the rum to make your own poncha, then you have no choice and will have to buy at the airport.

The price of Aguardente went up suddenly on January of this year, I was paying less than 9 euros for this bottle, and there is no sign the price will come down now. Hence the price increase for Poncha over much of the island.

Like this: Like Loading...