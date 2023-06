The alleged instability on the escarpment overlooking the Ribeira Brava Sports Complex is generating some concern on the part of local people and users of that sports centre.

In question, due to the heavy rains that have been felt in recent days when the ‘Oscar’ depression passed, is a rock, as can be seen in the images, of already considerable dimensions and which, some citizens reported to us, is posing a danger.

From Jornal Madeira

