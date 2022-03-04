STUDENTS AT RIBEIRA BRAVA SCHOOL RAISED 35 CRATES WITH GOODS FOR UKRAINE

Two classes of the 12th grade at the Padre Manuel Álvares Basic and Secondary School, in Ribeira Brava, raised basic necessities for Ukrainian refugees in Poland.

The idea came from a student, Susana Gonçalves, who, enthusiastically and in record time, managed to mobilize the entire school community and had contributions from the preschool room of the basic school in Ribeira Brava.

Everything happened on the return from the school break of Carnival, with a view to catching the ‘hitchhike’ of the CTT campaign, as the teacher in charge, Elisa Leitão, told JM.

The young students managed to fill 35 large crates (the photo is just a sample) with food, baby products, hygiene products, first-aid kits, warm clothes and also duvets and blankets.

The cargo starts (or started) today and is destined for the border between Ukraine and Poland, where refugees keep arriving, especially women, young people and children.

From Jornal Madeira

