13 cases of the Ómicron variant identified in Portugal

The Doctor Ricardo Jorge National Health Institute (INSA) identified 13 cases of Ómicron, the new variant of the coronavirus, in Portugal, which was announced today.

In a joint statement from the INSA and the General Directorate of Health (DGS) it is revealed that the preliminary tests carried out at the INSA “strongly suggest that all 13 cases associated with Belenenses SAD players are related to the Omicron variant of concern”.

The INSA also writes that, in the analysis of cases of infection of Belenenses SAD players, through its Department of Infectious Diseases, it analyzed, on Sunday, a batch of 13 positive samples associated with cases of infection of Belenenses SAD players, given that one of the positive cases had a recent trip to South Africa.

From Diário Notícias

  2. How do they test for this variant since it has only been identifed a couple of days ago. It is also a very mild flu based upon the doctors in SA. It is flu season now so it sounds like nothing to get excited about, much less lock out a bunch of African countries.

    1. They test by genomic sequencing of PCR tests. Very few PCR tests in U.K. (5%) are being sequenced even though we are the world wide highest genomic testers. It’s not flu because they have tested positive fir CV19. In the U.K. cases of Influenza A&B are very low (less than 1% of respiratory infections – ONS weekly data). The 32 mutations mean that the virus may be less stable & less able to attacks organs like the lungs heart & clotting systems but it is too early to say. Retrospective genomic testing of cases show that Omicron was in U.K. at least on 19th November. Some of Scottish cases have not travelled overseas so there is already community transmission. This is not flu, it might end up being as mild as flu ;still kills 10-20000 people in U.K. each year.
      My guess is that Omicron is likely to be already in Madeira, you just don’t know it yet.
      We’ll know in 10-14 days if we can stand down the alerts if we don’t see massive increase in admissions, particularly in the vaccinated.

