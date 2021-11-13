13 cases of the Ómicron variant identified in Portugal

The Doctor Ricardo Jorge National Health Institute (INSA) identified 13 cases of Ómicron, the new variant of the coronavirus, in Portugal, which was announced today.

In a joint statement from the INSA and the General Directorate of Health (DGS) it is revealed that the preliminary tests carried out at the INSA “strongly suggest that all 13 cases associated with Belenenses SAD players are related to the Omicron variant of concern”.

The INSA also writes that, in the analysis of cases of infection of Belenenses SAD players, through its Department of Infectious Diseases, it analyzed, on Sunday, a batch of 13 positive samples associated with cases of infection of Belenenses SAD players, given that one of the positive cases had a recent trip to South Africa.

