Benfica Party in Funchal

Benfica Party in FunchalTobi Hughes·28th May 2023Madeira News Benfica fans in Madeira are celebrating the 38th title of national champion for their favorite club. Even before the final whistle, the party was already certain, an atmosphere captured on video by Diário Notícias photojournalist Helder Santos.