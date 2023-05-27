Benfica Party in Funchal

Tobi Hughes
Madeira News

 

Benfica fans in Madeira are celebrating the 38th title of national champion for their favorite club.

Even before the final whistle, the party was already certain, an atmosphere captured on video by Diário Notícias photojournalist Helder Santos.

 

 

