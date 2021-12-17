Church of the Son, Ponta do Sol – Christmas Carols Service 11am Sunday 19th December

Join us this Sunday 19th December for our Christmas Carols Service at restaurant Onda do Sol, Lugar de Baixo at 11am.
Refreshments afterwards – mulled wine and home-made mince pies!
All ages and all nationalities welcome… invite your friends!
Just come with a warm heart… and a strong voice!
