A 91-year-old woman died this Saturday with Covid-19 in Madeira. It is the second death associated with coronavirus.

On November 20th we have to inform the death of a patient with COVID-19, (91 years old) with associated comorbidities, at Hospital Dr. Nélio Mendonça, residing in RAM.

The Autonomous Region of Madeira accounts to date, a total of 87 deaths associated with COVID-19, informed the Secretary of Health.

From Agora Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...