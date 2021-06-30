This morning, some infected with Covid-19 were transferred from a hotel located in Travessa do Valente to another hotel in Avenida do Infante. In total, about two dozen people ‘changed’ their accommodation, between those infected and their direct contacts.

This operation caused some curiosity among passers-by, mainly because some health professionals who accompanied these transferred citizens, mostly tourists, wore protective suits.

Despite the possible apprehension of some people passing by, the transfer went smoothly and always with maximum safety. This hotel change is due to organizational and logistical issues agreed between the Region’s health services and the hotel units involved.

From Diário Notícias