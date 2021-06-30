Remember the story I published on my blog about Trevor Kitchen, you can read it here.
https://www.madeiraislandnews.com/2021/06/british-pensioner-subjected-to-48-hours-of-terror-in-maximum-security-prison-on-madeira.html
Since then I have just had emails of threats and personally attacking Me, My readers, and the Madeira people.
I want this blog post shared as much as possible, by all who read it.
Below I have taken screenshots of the full email conversation. I just can’t believe that someone can be so nasty, and I really hope that he will pay for these threats.
I have put the screenshots into a gallery to make them easier to read, just click to open.
Any good lawyers out there, please feel free to contact me.
I also hope his own Lawyer Charles Poncet sees this abuse he has aimed at me for no reason whatsoever.