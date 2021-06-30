  • Home
Remember the story I published on my blog about Trevor Kitchen, you can read it here.

https://www.madeiraislandnews.com/2021/06/british-pensioner-subjected-to-48-hours-of-terror-in-maximum-security-prison-on-madeira.html

A few days after he sent me the links and said maybe it’s interesting for my blog, I told him I had put it on my blog already as people had sent me the links.
He thanked me and said he couldn’t find it on my blog so I sent him the link.
He just asked if I could change the photo to show him and the prison, which was on one of the news links which I did.
Now it seems the comment Steve has left upset him a bit, and he has non stop been attacking me personally, A rude comment was left on the post, and as its a first-time poster it needs to be approved, by the time I had seen this the same comment appeared 5 times from different people, but all needed to be approved, so I just put them all in the bin, but you can now read that comment here. Click to enlarge.

Since then I have just had emails of threats and personally attacking Me, My readers, and the Madeira people.

I want this blog post shared as much as possible, by all who read it.

Below I have taken screenshots of the full email conversation. I just can’t believe that someone can be so nasty, and I really hope that he will pay for these threats.

I have put the screenshots into a gallery to make them easier to read, just click to open.

Any good lawyers out there, please feel free to contact me.

Please Leave All Your Comments Below On This Blog Post, If Reading On Facebook, Click Through And Comment On Th Blog.

I also hope his own Lawyer Charles Poncet sees this abuse he has aimed at me for no reason whatsoever.

Tobi Hughes

10 Responses

  1. Jane Reply

    What a charmer he sounds. And he has the nerve to criticise YOUR grammar.

  2. Robert Webb Reply

    I enjoy my short daily visit to Madeira Island News.
    Thank you Tobi for just doing a great and honest information service

    This guy who is emailing you these threats clearly does not belong here in Madeira.

  3. Mike Reply

    Tobi, let it go, its not really that important and certainly not worth getting upset about. You get great feedback from the people who support your blog and that is what counts!

  4. Ines Neto Reply

    Is this Trevor still on the Island? If so, why? If he is wanted by the Swiss, then he must be sent back to them.

  5. Dobermal Reply

    Tobi you do a brilliant job with your blog and there are LOTS of people who read it and enjoy it.
    You take care. Best wishes.

  6. Alison macdonald Reply

    Just ignore him now Tobi. You do a great job and U was really helped by your blog when visiting earlier this year. As we always say ‘ just rise above it’s 😍

  7. Alison macdonald Reply

    U = I AND it’s = it’. Watching Wimbledon as I type this.

  8. Alan Harrison Reply

    Just ignore him Tobi. I, like others who read and support your blog , think you do a great job with the useful and up to date info that you provide us with.

  9. Tim Reply

    Tobi you are way and above this by your manners and style. Now if you look at your key board there is a much underused key on it. Begins with D. Have a look. Got it Delete. Works very well I find. Heads up and of to the bar for a Poncha which is way more than this guys going to get.

  10. Harry Johnston OBE Reply

    I refer to my private email to you Tobi, which others align to here, don’t lose sleep over it, your bigger than this guy in every sense of the words.
    He was obviously looking for support for the predicament he was in, he didn’t get it from across a broad spectrum of people,so now blames you, your the host and not the writer of the comments on the blog.
    You and everyone has more important issues to contend with,so move on and don’t waste time and energy on this.

