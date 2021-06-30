Remember the story I published on my blog about Trevor Kitchen, you can read it here.

https://www.madeiraislandnews.com/2021/06/british-pensioner-subjected-to-48-hours-of-terror-in-maximum-security-prison-on-madeira.html

A few days after he sent me the links and said maybe it’s interesting for my blog, I told him I had put it on my blog already as people had sent me the links.

He thanked me and said he couldn’t find it on my blog so I sent him the link.

He just asked if I could change the photo to show him and the prison, which was on one of the news links which I did.

Now it seems the comment Steve has left upset him a bit, and he has non stop been attacking me personally, A rude comment was left on the post, and as its a first-time poster it needs to be approved, by the time I had seen this the same comment appeared 5 times from different people, but all needed to be approved, so I just put them all in the bin, but you can now read that comment here. Click to enlarge.