A car overturned a few moments ago and hit the bottom of a levada in the Lombo area, in Ponta do Pargo.

The victim, an employee of a construction company, managed to leave the site by his own means and has some injuries on his face.

Witnesses at the scene told JM that the individual “was full of blood but conscious”. The people who were in the place because of the fire that is starting in Ponta do pargo are helping the man until the means of assistance arrive. In fact, because they are fighting the fire in the area of ​​Corujeira and Amparo, JM knows that the Calheta Firefighters had to ask the support of a neighboring corporation to assist the victim of this accident in Lombo.

