A woman of foreign nationality died this morning, at 11 am, in a hotel in Funchal, victim of a cardiorespiratory arrest.

The alert was given at 11 am to the Sapadores Firefighters from Funchal who went to the scene and came across the 77-year-old woman, already in a state of cadaverous rigidity.

The PSP was local and took care of the occurrence.

From Jornal Madeira