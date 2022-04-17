Windy days especially Tuesday

With two flights diverted this morning to the Canaries, its worth keeping an eye on the blog over the next couple of days as the wind will intensify.

Tuesday is looking to be the windiest day with gust of 80 kmh over the high land, and extreme East and West of the islands. Even tomorrow, Monday, we will see gust over 60 kmh, so the next couple of days could see some airport disruption.

The flights that were diverted this morning are on there way back to the island, and all other flights have so far landed.

