Selfie Sunday

Selfie SundayTobi Hughes·17th April 2022Madeira NewsSelfie Sunday Thanks to Peter Harris for this selfie. Two of our favourite places in Madeira taken on a recent visit. One, a selfie with Gill, in Quinta Magnolia garden and the other in St. Catarina Park. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related