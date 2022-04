The heat came to stay this Easter Sunday.

After the tropical night recorded in Funchal, this morning temperatures rose again.

At 10 am today, April 17th, the Lido Meteorological Station was already showing 26.2ºC.

It should be noted that, yesterday, the extreme maximum air temperature recorded at the Funchal Meteorological Observatory was 26.3ºC. Saturday was the hottest day this season.

From Diário Notícias

