HEALTH INTERRUPTS WEEKLY CONFERENCES AND PREPARES A NEW PHASE OF RESPONSE TO THE PANDEMIC

The Regional Health Secretariat will not hold the usual press conference this Sunday to discuss the situation of the pandemic in the Region.

According to a government source, the reason for this decision is explained by the fact that Madeira is preparing a “new phase of response to the pandemic”.

There are still no concrete details about this new phase – and waiting for a meeting with the government to put in place -, but a government source says that “the media will also follow this new strategy”, without however explaining why or how.

It is recalled that since the end of last year the Regional Government had been holding weekly press conferences, but today a source from the Health Department revealed that this meeting with journalists will not take place.

From Jornal Madeira

