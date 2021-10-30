‘CLUB MED 2’ PREMIERED IN PORTO SANTO (WITH PHOTOS)Tobi Hughes·30th October 2021Madeira News ‘Club Med 2’ anchored for the first time, in Porto Santo, this morning, for an 11-hour layover, after having been yesterday in Funchal. This afternoon, at 6 pm, the ship headed for Tenerife. From Jornal Madeira Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related