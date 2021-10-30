‘CLUB MED 2’ PREMIERED IN PORTO SANTO (WITH PHOTOS)

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

‘Club Med 2’ anchored for the first time, in Porto Santo, this morning, for an 11-hour layover, after having been yesterday in Funchal.

This afternoon, at 6 pm, the ship headed for Tenerife.

From Jornal Madeira

