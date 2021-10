New daily cases of covid-19 are on the rise again in Madeira

Madeira registers 29 cases of covid-19, 23 of which are by local transmission.

Of the new cases, 6 are imported (1 from the Lisbon and Vale do Tejo Region, 1 from the North Region, 1 from Germany, 1 from France, 1 from Norway and 1 from Ukraine) and 23 are cases of local transmission.

There are 24 recovered cases, a high amount that we have not seen for a while, so the region now has 136 active cases.

