Praia da Calheta began to receive sand reinforcement

The first tons of yellow sand began to fall on Calheta beach, as the DIÁRIO revealed that it would happen this Monday.

The inert reinforcement operation began this morning on the beach to the west and for that reason it is forbidden to bathers.

Several trucks are carrying out the transport from the port of Caniçal where the cargo ship Manisa Greta docked at the end of last week from the port of Sines, having completed the journey in two and a half days.

The preparatory work started to be carried out a few days ago, mainly in the reprofiling of the antiferes that protect the bathing area, which will be conditioned while the work is carried out to restore the levels of inert materials that make the space one of the beaches of choice in Madeira.

