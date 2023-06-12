São João at Munchies

Munchies will have a special night on June 23rd, the eve of São João.

A set menu with the traditional Tuna with potatoe, sweetcorn and beans, I will also have Lasagne as another option.

Starter and passion fruit pudding, including drinks. 25.00 euros per person

We will have the singer Alexandra Barbosa from 19.30-21.30.

If you wish to party on later in the evening, then head down to Reis Magos, where music and entertainment continues, with the traditional swim at Midnight. A great experience if you have never seen this.

An evening not to miss…..

To reserve a table please email Nelio at Joseneliopestana1975@gmail.com

